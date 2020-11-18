Former India pacer Munaf Patel has joined Kandy Tuskers squad ahead of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League. Patel will join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan in Tuskers squad. Both the players have signed contracts with the franchise. "We are delighted to announce that Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel has joined the Kandy squad! #TuskerNation," the franchise tweeted on Tuesday.

Kandy has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others in the team.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day will have doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16.