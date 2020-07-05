Story ProgressBack to home
Kusal Mendis Arrested Over Car Accident That Killed Cyclist
Kusal Mendis hit a cyclist while driving, killing him in the Colombo suburb of Panadura in Sri Lanka.
Kusal Mendis has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs.© AFP
Kusal Mendis hit a cyclist while driving on Sunday
The man died instantly after the accident
Mendis has been arrested and will be produced before a magistrate
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after being allegedly involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country's capital Colombo, police said. The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said. Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka.
A former spin bowler, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for crashing into a woman pedestrian and killing her in 2003.
