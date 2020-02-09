Kevin Pietersen posted a picture of himself doing plank workout by the poolside on Twitter on Sunday. Going by the scenic background in the picture, former England captain Kevin Pietersen seems to be on a holiday but he suggested that there should be "no rest days" in his tweet that followed a hashtag "#PlankWell". Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara decided to tease Kevin Pietersen, saying: "Would have been a beautiful pic without you in it @KP24". The social media banter left fans into splits.

This is not the first time when the Sri Lankan has come up with a hilarious take on someone else's tweet.

In January, Sangakkara -- along with his former Sri Lanka teammate Mahela Jayawardene -- had trolled former Australia cricketer Dean Jones after he found a video on internet of an elephant roaming inside a Sri Lankan hotel.

Jones had asked Jayawardene and Sangakkara if the elephant in the video was roaming inside one of their hotels.

"@MahelaJay @KumarSanga2 which one of your hotels is this Wild elephant trying to find a room for a kip?" Jones said in a tweet.

However, Jones fell in his own trap as Jayawardene and Sangakkara came up with epic replies.

"Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano," Sangakkara said in a tweet.

Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 20, 2020

Jayawardene decided to destroy Jones with a hilarious reply, saying: "He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong."

He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong. https://t.co/9UxZIYl0wj — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) January 20, 2020

Sangakkara was one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of cricket. With 17840 runs across all formats, Sangakkara leads the chart of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batsman.