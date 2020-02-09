 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen For Poolside Plank In "Beautiful Pic"

Updated: 09 February 2020 16:17 IST

Kumar Sangakkara trolled Kevin Pietersen after he tweeted a picture of himself doing plank workout by the poolside.

Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen For Poolside Plank In "Beautiful Pic"
Kevin Pietersen suggested that there should be "no rest days" in his tweet. © Twitter

Kevin Pietersen posted a picture of himself doing plank workout by the poolside on Twitter on Sunday. Going by the scenic background in the picture, former England captain Kevin Pietersen seems to be on a holiday but he suggested that there should be "no rest days" in his tweet that followed a hashtag "#PlankWell". Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara decided to tease Kevin Pietersen, saying: "Would have been a beautiful pic without you in it @KP24". The social media banter left fans into splits.

This is not the first time when the Sri Lankan has come up with a hilarious take on someone else's tweet.

In January, Sangakkara -- along with his former Sri Lanka teammate Mahela Jayawardene -- had trolled former Australia cricketer Dean Jones after he found a video on internet of an elephant roaming inside a Sri Lankan hotel.

Jones had asked Jayawardene and Sangakkara if the elephant in the video was roaming inside one of their hotels.

"@MahelaJay @KumarSanga2 which one of your hotels is this Wild elephant trying to find a room for a kip?" Jones said in a tweet.

However, Jones fell in his own trap as Jayawardene and Sangakkara came up with epic replies.

"Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano," Sangakkara said in a tweet.

Jayawardene decided to destroy Jones with a hilarious reply, saying: "He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong."

Sangakkara was one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of cricket. With 17840 runs across all formats, Sangakkara leads the chart of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Kumar Sangakkara Kumar Sangakkara Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pietersen posted a picture of himself doing plank workout by the poolside
  • He suggested that there should be "no rest days" in his tweet
  • Kumar Sangakkara decided to tease Kevin Pietersen on Twitter
Related Articles
South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada "Cant Keep Making Same Mistakes", Says Michael Holding
South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada "Can't Keep Making Same Mistakes", Says Michael Holding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle "Its Your Life, Do What You Want", Says Kevin Pietersen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle "It's Your Life, Do What You Want", Says Kevin Pietersen
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
"Hes Unreal": Virat Kohli Impressed With Kevin Pietersens Selection Recommendation
"He's Unreal": Virat Kohli Impressed With Kevin Pietersen's Selection Recommendation
Kevin Pietersen Asks British PM Boris Johnson About Cricket On Future Of Womens Football Bright Tweet
Kevin Pietersen Asks British PM Boris Johnson About Cricket On 'Future Of Women's Football Bright' Tweet
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.