 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav Credits MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli For India's Good Showing In Recent Times

Updated: 16 May 2019 14:49 IST

Kuldeep Yadav spoke about the guidance given to him by the senior players in the Indian team such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Kuldeep Yadav Credits MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli For India
Kuldeep Yadav said he would not have been "half as effective" if it wasn't for seniors guiding him. © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav has attributed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for not only being effective as a bowler on the international stage but also India's good showing in the "last couple of seasons". Kuldeep Yadav said Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have consistently guided him and backed his abilities. Kuldeep (along with fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal) is expected to play a vital role for India in the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Kuldeep Yadav will take heart from his performance in in India's tour to England last year, where he took nine wickets in three ODI matches, including figures of 6-25 on July 2018 against the hosts in Nottingham.

"Credit has been given to us (Kuldeep and Chahal), but we couldn't have been half as effective had it not been for the senior pros guiding us. You need a skipper who backs you and believes in your ability to shine on the big stage. You think we could have been so successful if (Virat) Kohli bhai had not given us the freedom to attack? I don't think so," Kuldeep Yadav told IANS.

Kuldeep Yadav spoke about the guidance given to him by the senior players in the Indian side such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Kuldeep attributes them for the successes that he and Chahal have achieved in the past couple of years.

"What we have achieved as a team in the last couple of seasons has a lot to do with the way Kohli bhai and (MS) Dhoni bhai guide us in the middle. While you can all hear Dhoni bhai constantly guiding us on the stump microphone, Kohli bhai and Rohit (Sharma) bhai work closely with Dhoni bhai to actually plan our strategies. It is a complete work of the seniors who are brilliant when it comes to first planning and then implementing the plans."

Kuldeep Yadav also has plans on how he would deal with his Kolkata Knight Riders' prolific teammate Andre Russell, who scored 510 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 204.81, the highest strike rate in IPL 2019.

"He attacks spinners less. If you spin the ball, he is not too comfortable with that. If you spin the ball, I think that's his weakness. Any spinner will benefit if the ball turns. Everyone struggles and Russell is no different."

India will play two warm up matches prior to the World Cup -- against New Zealand on May 25 and against Bangladesh on May 28. They begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kuldeep Yadav Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kuldeep speaks about Kohli and Dhoni's importance to Indian team
  • Kuldeep said he wouldn't have been effective if it wasn't for senior pros
  • Kuldeep Yadav is part of the India World Cup 2019 team
Related Articles
Kuldeep Yadav Clarifies Statement On MS Dhoni
Kuldeep Yadav Clarifies Statement On MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni "Goes Wrong Lot Of Times" With His Tips, Reveals Kuldeep Yadav
MS Dhoni "Goes Wrong Lot Of Times" With His Tips, Reveals Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav's Poor Form Worries Kolkata Knight Riders
Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali
Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali's Assault, Fans Post Heartwarming Messages
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.