Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif Take On Pakistani Trolls

Sehwag and Kaif don't hold back when under attack from Twitter trolls.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence has been halted for now, with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague on Thursday ordering Pakistan to ensure that the Indian is not executed until a final decision was taken in his case. As the news of the verdict trickled in, ministers in government, celebrities and the public at large took to social media to express their delight at the ICJ's ruling. "The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India," tweeted Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, echoing the sentiments of her fellow citizens.

When cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif joined the chorus, Twitter trolls from Pakistan unleashed a vicious attack on them.

"You guys hv less brains? The final decision yet to come and even though icj stays whtever we ll hang him go where ever on ur choic#pak??," Farhan Zahoor tweeted to Sehwag.

Sehwag's reply was as brutal as one of his big sixes.

In your dreams ,just like beating India in a World Cup.

"Please remove Mohammad from your name first," was Aamir Akram's advice to Kaif.

This reply from Kaif was retweeted over 8k times.

Kaif also went on to add that India was the most tolerant and inclusive country in the world.

1.Nobody is Thekedaar of any religion.

2. No name is copyrighted by the Thekedaars.

Sehwag and Kaif, unlike most celebrities, don't hold back when under attack from Twitter trolls. While Viru has been termed 'Twitter King', Kaif is slowly but surely catching up with his former India teammate.