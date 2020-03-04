 
"Most Amazing Soul": Krunal Pandya's Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Wife Pankhuri

Updated: 04 March 2020 14:31 IST

Krunal Pandya posted a couple of pictures with wife Pankhuri Sharma on Instagram and Twitter with a heartwarming caption that won over Internet.

"Most Amazing Soul": Krunal Pandyas Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Wife Pankhuri
Krunal Pandya wrote a heartwarming birthday wish for wife Pankhuri on social media. © Instagram

Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday and the all-rounder took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures of the couple. Krunal Pandya wrote a heartwarming message on social media while extending his wishes and called her the "most amazing soul." "Happy birthday to the love of my life You are the pillar of our family and the most amazing soul I've ever met. Love you to the moon and back @pankhuriisharma," Krunal Pandya captioned the picture on Twitter.

On the field, Krunal had a below average series against Bangladesh at home. The 28-year-old all-rounder scored 15 runs and failed to pick any wickets in the two matches. Krunal was dropped for the final T20I and was also excluded from the squad that toured New Zealand for a five-match T20I series.

Krunal, 28, is now gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 29.

Krunal has been an integral part of the defending champions Mumbai Indians' setup ever since he made his debut for the Mumbai-based franchise back in 2016.

Krunal Pandya has played 55 matches in the IPL and he has scored 891 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 146.

With the ball, Krunal has 40 wickets to his name and the left-arm spinner has managed to keep the economy rate below 7.50.

Mumbai Indians, the only team with four IPL titles, will start their title defence as they are set to host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Topics mentioned in this article Krunal Pandya Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians India India Cricket Team IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Krunal Pandya posted a heartwarming birthday message for wife Pankhuri
  • Krunal Pandya posted a few pictures on social media with wife
  • Krunal is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the IPL
