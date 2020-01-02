"Welcome To The Madness": Krunal Pandya Congratulates Brother Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic

Krunal Pandya congratulated brother Hardik Pandya on Thursday after the latter announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Krunal tweeted a sweet message congratulating the couple and welcoming Natasa into the family. "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam," the all-rounder tweeted. "Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys," he added. Krunal also shared a photo with Hardik and Natasa from their New Year's celebrations. Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday through an Instagram post.

Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys pic.twitter.com/iKFAbqyl42 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) January 2, 2020

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik Pandya had captioned his Instagram post.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli had wished Pandya.

"Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," Virat Kohli commented on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post.

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India captain MS Dhoni, also extended heartfelt wishes to Hardik and Natasa.

Many of Hardik's teammates from the Indian team and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians congratulated the cricketer on his engagement.

KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan were among those who joined Hardik's celebration on Instagram.

Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He will also miss out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik's last international appearance came in a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019.