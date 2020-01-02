 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Welcome To The Madness": Krunal Pandya Congratulates Brother Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic

Updated: 02 January 2020 15:17 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Hardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic.

"Welcome To The Madness": Krunal Pandya Congratulates Brother Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic
Krunal Pandya welcomed Natasa Stankovic into their family with a sweet post on Twitter. © Twitter

Krunal Pandya congratulated brother Hardik Pandya on Thursday after the latter announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Krunal tweeted a sweet message congratulating the couple and welcoming Natasa into the family. "Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam," the all-rounder tweeted. "Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys," he added. Krunal also shared a photo with Hardik and Natasa from their New Year's celebrations. Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday through an Instagram post.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik Pandya had captioned his Instagram post.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli had wished Pandya.

"Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," Virat Kohli commented on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post.

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India captain MS Dhoni, also extended heartfelt wishes to Hardik and Natasa.

Many of Hardik's teammates from the Indian team and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians congratulated the cricketer on his engagement.

KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan were among those who joined Hardik's celebration on Instagram.

Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He will also miss out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik's last international appearance came in a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday
  • His brother Krunal took to Twitter to congratulate the couple
  • "We're so happy to have you join our crazy fam," he wrote to Natasa
Related Articles
"Pleasant Surprise": Virat Kohli Congratulates Hardik Pandya On Engagement With Natasa Stankovic
"Pleasant Surprise": Virat Kohli Congratulates Hardik Pandya On Engagement With Natasa Stankovic
Virat Kohli Leads Wishes After Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic
Virat Kohli Leads Wishes After Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic. Watch
Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic. Watch
Hardik Pandya Starts New Year With "Firework", Fans Pour In Love
Hardik Pandya Starts New Year With "Firework", Fans Pour In Love
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.