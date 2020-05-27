Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Krunal Pandya Calls Brother Hardik Pandya His "Source Of Motivation" In Gym Photo

Updated: 27 May 2020 08:33 IST

The bromance between Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya has been on full display during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown

Krunal Pandya posted a picture with his brother Hardik on Twitter. © Twitter

The bromance between Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya has been on full display during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and Krunal's latest photo is another testament to their close bond. The two brothers, who would have play together not only for India but also for Mumbai Indians, have been using their time to regularly hit the gym and keep their fitness levels up for when cricket does resume. Krunal Pandya tweeted a photo along with Hardik and captioned it: "Gym time with my source of motivation".

Every since the lockdown was announced, the Pandya brothers, like many others, have become quite active on social media.

Every now and then they keep sharing videos of activities they are doing to kill time at home during this lockdown.

Earlier this week, Hardik took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from 2011 along with his older brother Krunal.

Last month, Krunal Pandya posted a video of them playing indoor cricket with their family members on Instagram.

"We can have fun indoors too. Please stay home and be safe everyone," Krunal had captioned the video.

Under normal circumstances, both the brothers would be playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 right now but with the tournament now suspended indefinitely, they are left with no choice but to kill time at home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the 13th edition of the cash-rich league "until further notice" after the nationwide lockdown was extended until May 3.

Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Cricket
