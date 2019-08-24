 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Krishnappa Gowtham Smashes Unbeaten Century, Takes Eight Wickets In Karnataka Premier League Match

Updated: 24 August 2019 10:13 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

Krishnappa Gowtham took the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) by storm, smashing the highest individual score in the tournament, followed by an incredible bowling performance.

Krishnappa Gowtham Smashes Unbeaten Century, Takes Eight Wickets In Karnataka Premier League Match
Krishnappa Gowtham smashed an unbeaten century and followed it up with an 8-wicket haul. © KPL/Twitter

Krishnappa Gowtham made history in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League (KPL), smashing the highest ever individual score in the tournament with a blistering 134 not out off just 56 balls that included seven fours and a whopping 13 sixes. Krishnappa Gowtham reached the magical three-figure mark in just 39 balls, the fastest hundred in the history of KPL. The Krishnappa Gowtham show didn't end there as the all-rounder followed it up with an incredible eight-wicket haul to take his team Bellary Tuskers to a 70-run win.

The 30-year-old's stunning exploits with both the bat and the ball helped his team Bellary Tuskers register a resounding win (VJD method) over the Shimoga Lions.

Not only did Krishnappa Gowtham record the fastest hundred in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and the tournament's highest individual score but he also broke the record for most sixes in an innings in the KPL with 13 hits over the boundary.

Gowtham's brutal hitting helped him score 106 runs in boundaries, making it the highest by any player in KPL.

On the bowling front, the spinner scalped eight wickets and conceded just 15 runs in his quota of four overs.

These figures are the best bowling figures ever recorded in a T20 match, however, it will not be considered as an official record as state T20 leagues do not have the official T20 status.

This KPL match between Bellary Tuskers and Shimoga Lions will be categorised under "Other T20s".

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Krishnappa Gowtham Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Krishnappa Gowtham makes history in Karnataka Premier League
  • Krishnappa Gowtham smashed 134 not out off just 56 balls
  • Krishnappa Gowtham followed it up with an eight-wicket haul
Related Articles
IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Krishnappa Gowtham Goes
IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Krishnappa Gowtham Goes 'Boom' After Dismissing Virat Kohli
IPL 2018: Watch As Krishnappa Gowtham Goes
IPL 2018: Watch As Krishnappa Gowtham Goes 'Boom', Sends Off Ravichandran Ashwin For A Duck
IPL 2018: Jos Buttler, Bowlers Help Rajasthan Royals Defeat Kings XI Punjab By 15 Runs
IPL 2018: Jos Buttler, Bowlers Help Rajasthan Royals Defeat Kings XI Punjab By 15 Runs
IPL 2018: Despite Heroics, Jasprit Bumrah Faces Fans
IPL 2018: Despite Heroics, Jasprit Bumrah Faces Fans' Ire As Mumbai Indians Lose Another Last-Over Thriller
IPL Player Auction: Gowtham Krishnappa Bought For 31 Times His Base Price By Rajasthan
IPL Player Auction: Gowtham Krishnappa Bought For 31 Times His Base Price By Rajasthan
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.