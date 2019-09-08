Kraigg Brathwaite, who bowls part-time off-spin, has been reported for suspect bowling action during the second Test against India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced via a media release on Sunday. According to the release from ICC, the match officials' report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of the 26-year-old's bowling action during the course of the match. Interestingly, it is not the first time Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspect bowling action. He was earlier reported for the same in August 2017 but was cleared following an independent assessment.

According to ICC, Brathwaite will be required to submit to further testing by September 14. However, he is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

The ICC regulations for suspect bowling action says, "an illegal bowling action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball." This is defined by the ICC as being where the player's elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.

Brathwaite's last international appearance came at home against India, where he picked up two wickets in the two-Test series, which the West Indies lost 0-2.