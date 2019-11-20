 
Korea Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Win First Round Matches

Updated: 20 November 2019 11:05 IST
Kidambi Srikanth beat his opponent Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18, 21-17.

Korea Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Win First Round Matches
Korea Masters: Kidambi Srikanth will face Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the second round. © Twitter

India made a promising start at the Korea Masters tournament with shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma advancing to the second round of the men's singles competition in Gwangju on Wednesday. The sixth seed Srikanth defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18 21-17 in a match that lasted 37 minutes. The former world no.1 Srikanth now enjoys a dominant 11-3 head-to-head record over the Hong Kong shuttler. He will face Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the second round.

Sameer Verma also reached the second round after his Japanese opponent Kazumasa Sakai retired midway with the score reading 11-8 in favour of the Indian.

However, it was end of the road for Sourabh Verma, who went down after winning the first game to local favourite Kim Donghun 21-13 12-21 13-21.

Sameer will take on Donghun in the second round.

