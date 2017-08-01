 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur to Host Sri Lanka Tests; Guwahati Gets Australia ODI

Updated: 01 August 2017 19:30 IST

It will be a big home season for the Indian team as it will play 23 international matches across three series starting end of September and concluding at the end of December.

Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur to Host Sri Lanka Tests; Guwahati Gets Australia ODI
It will be a big home season for the Indian team as it will play 23 international matches. © AFP

Kolkata: The BCCI on Tuesday awarded three Test matches of the November-December home series against Sri Lanka to Kolkata, Nagpur and Delhi while the newly-constructed stadium in Barasapara, Guwahati was awarded a marquee T20 International against Australia in October. The decisions were taken at the Board's tours and fixtures committee meeting here. It will be a big home season for the Indian team as it will play 23 international matches across three series starting end of September and concluding at the end of December.

The season starts mid September with five ODIs against Australia slated to be played at Chennai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Indore and Kolkata.

The three T20 Internationals against the Aussies will be held in Hyderabad, Ranchi and Guwahati.

The series against New Zealand will commence mid October and the three ODIs will be held in Pune, Mumbai and Kanpur followed by three T20 Internationals at Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot.

The final stretch of the international season at home will commence from middle of November with Kolkata hosting the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The second Test is scheduled in Nagpur, which will be making a comeback after ICC suspension for poor pitch. The final Test will be held in Delhi.

The three ODIs against Sri Lanka will be held in Dharamsala, Mohali and Vizag.

The three T20 Internationals will be held in Kochi or the newly-accredited Thiruvanantpuram, Indore and Mumbai.

The Schedule:

Australia Series

ODIs (5): Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indore, Kolkata T20 Internationals (3): Hyderabad, Ranchi, Guwahati (Barsapara)

New Zealand Series

Tests (3): Kolkata, Nagpur and Delhi ODIs (3): Dharamsala, Mohali, Vizag T20 Internationals (3): Kochi/Thiruvanantpuram, Indore, Mumbai.

 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : India Virat Kohli Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Guwahati was awarded a T20I against Australia in October
  • India will play 23 international matches from September to December
  • The season starts mid September with 5 ODIs vs Australia
Related Articles
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why
ICC Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Maintains Top Position, Virat Kohli Stays Fifth
ICC Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Maintains Top Position, Virat Kohli Stays Fifth
Kohli's Boys Can Do What No Other Indian Team Has Done Before: Shastri
Kohli's Boys Can Do What No Other Indian Team Has Done Before: Shastri
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.