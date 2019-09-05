KL Rahul's poor form with the bat has left many former Indian cricketers baffled. While ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly is asking for KL Rahul's replacement at the top of the order, Wasim Jaffer, a veteran in domestic cricket reckons that the opener is not performing according to his full potential. The 27-year-old batsman has been given an extended run at the top of the order but he has failed to cement his place due to the inability to convert starts into big scores. In the recently-concluded Test series against the West Indies, KL Rahul scored 101 runs at an average of 25.25.

"I feel a little bit disappointed with KL Rahul because he has got so much ability, he is one of the guys (players) who has got 100 in all three formats (of the game)," Jaffer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rahul's place in the team has been questioned due to his failure to own the opening slot despite being given a long rope by the team management. Rahul averages 36.82 in the opening slot, which he has occupied in 33 of the 36 games he has been part of.

"And his mode of dismissals make me a bit disappointed because he gets out very softly at times. He has got a lot of ability and that is why he is getting so many chances, because people believe that he is going to come good. The way he gets out and the way he does not get that many runs, that surprises me...I feel somewhere he is missing those puzzles (sic) in his jigsaw," he said.

Asked whether Rahul has been struggling with the mental aspect of the game, Jaffer said, "Definitely it could be one of those things."

"I feel he just holds himself back and doesn't express himself the way he expresses probably in first-class cricket, but the moment he goes into international cricket, I feel that he holds himself a little bit," he added.

According to Jaffer, who played 31 Tests and two ODIs for India, there is no issue with Rahul's technique.

"He has got the game, but somewhere I feel he does not express himself, the way he needs to. I think he needs to come out and back his game. Sometimes I feel he gets too defensive for no reason. He needs to score lot more consistently...," he added.

Asked whether Rohit Sharma can be an opener in Tests, Jaffer opined, "He can be looked up to as an opening (batsman) because Rohit has the ability. Nobody expected him to open in the ODIs and score these many runs. Once you put him in that position, only then you will find out."

Though Jaffer lauded India's performance in the West Indies as exceptional, he said the team needed to show similar dominance in other countries outside the sub-continent.

"I feel, we need to see the domination of the Indian team in places like England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa .... they have beaten Australia, beaten South Africa. But that is where India need to show their domination when they tour these places, we still need to win a Test series in England, we still need to win a Test series in South Africa," he concluded.

