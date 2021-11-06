India cricketer KL Rahul made his relationship official with Athiya Shetty on the occasion

of her birthday. KL Rahul penned a cute birthday note for his lady love on the Koo app. KL Rahul's adorable post for Athiya took the Internet by storm. To mark the special day, KL Rahul shared two pictures featuring himself and Athiya. Along with the images, the India cricketer wrote, "Happy birthday my (red heart emoji) Athiya Shetty."

Take a look at the post here:

The much-awaited birthday post was also shared on Instagram by KL Rahul. And, Athiya Shetty was quick to drop white heart and universe emojis on it.

Fans and colleagues of the couple also flooded the comments section with their warmest

wishes.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a bunch of red heart emojis to express his

excitement.

"Aaawww. I wish there was a banana chip emoji," read India's limited-overs vice-captain

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's comment.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is married to India captain Virat Kohli, also dropped a

red-heart emoji under the pictures.

Tennis ace Sania Mirza pulled out a throwback moment featuring herself and Athiya Shetty

for the occasion. "Happy birthday Athiya, so much love," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/athiyashetty/2700339675172025986/?hl=en

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings teammate Mayank Agarwal also extended his greetings to Athiya

via Instagram. Sharing a snap with KL Rahul and Athiya, Mayank said, "Happy birthday, Athiya" along with a cake emoji.

"Wish you lots of happiness, love and laughter," he added.