KL Rahul To Lead India A, Ajinkya Rahane Named Skipper Of Rest Of India Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) senior selection committee announced the India A and Rest of India squads. KL Rahul has been named captain of India A, which will play the second four-day game vs England Lions in Mysore from February 13 onwards. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Rest of India squad vs Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the Irani Cup from February 12-16.