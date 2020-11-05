KL Rahul took to Instagram to wish Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty on her 28th birthday on Thursday. "Happy birthday mad child," he wrote on Instagram, along with a cute selfie of the two of them. The two of them are rumoured to be dating, and often feature on each other's social media. Athiya Shetty had wished the Kings XI Punjab captain on his birthday, calling him "my person". KL Rahul is in the United Arab Emirates currently, for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. The duo have posted about each other earlier on social media. She had even wished him on his birthday via a post on Instagram. Earlier, Rahul also shared a picture of the two of them from a phone booth, and captioned it using a famous dialogue from the hit movie "Hera Pheri", which starred Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty.

Suniel Shetty himself responded to the picture with three laughing emojis.

Kings XI Punjab could not make the knock-outs after finishing sixth in the league table, despite a late surge of form, that included a five-game winning spree. Punjab won six matches in total and lost eight games. Rahul finished his season on a good note, leading the Orange Cap race with 670 runs from 14 games, at a strike rate of 129.34. He also slammed a ton and five fifties. His boundary count consisted of 58 fours and 23 sixes.