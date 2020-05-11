KL Rahul Reveals Secret To "Healthy Diet", Source Of "Fashion Inspiration"

KL Rahul engaged himself in a question-answer session on Twitter to keep his fans entertained amidst the coronavirus lockdown. While he answered some of the questions asked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a few fans' queries were the highlights of the Q&A session. The 28-year-old Bengaluru-based wicketkeeper-batsman revealed a secret on maintaining a "healthy diet" and a source of inspiration for his fashion when asked on Twitter. KL Rahul is highly regarded for his fitness as well as fashion sense.

"3 years ago I did a DNA test and found that most things I was eating, I was sensitive to. And what I wasn't eating, my body required. Every individual is different and the diet needs to be customized to one's body type. Currently, I have more carbs, try to avoid sugar, no dairy," Rahul said in reply to a tweet that read, "@klrahul11 what's your way of maintaining a healthy diet? #AskKL."

Another user had asked the India cricketer, "Where do you draw your fashion inspiration from? #AskKL."

"From lots of places and people. As we travel a lot as well we get to see so much more in terms of fashion," Rahul replied.

Rahul would have been leading Kings XI Punjab had the IPL 2020 commenced from March 29. However, the cash-rich league has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nation is in lockdown until May 17.

Earlier, India's three-match home One-day International series against South Africa was called off amid virus scare.