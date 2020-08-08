Hardik Pandya's newborn son may be just a week old, but he has already received some valuable career advice. In fact, he has been told to literally follow in his father's footsteps by one of Hardik's closest friends and India teammate KL Rahul. On Friday, Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya uploaded a video with his nephew, and captioned it "Let's talk cricket." Not one to waste any time, jumped in with his request. "Please tell him to become a fast bowling all rounder," he wrote.

With Hardik and Krunal both having represented India as all-rounders, it would seem that the newborn Pandya baby does have genetics working to his advantage should he choose to follow his father and uncle.

KL Rahul had a cheeky request for Hardik Pandya's son.

Hardik's partner Natasa Stankovic gave birth to the child last Thursday, with the couple having announced that they were expecting a baby in May. "We are blessed with our baby boy," Pandya wrote on social media.

Hardik Pandya on Saturday took to Instagram and gave his fans a first glimpse of his newborn son.

He also seems to be enjoying his dad duties. On Friday, he shared a picture on his Instagram story where he can be seen shopping for his new-born baby. Tagging Natasa, he wrote "Baby's diapers are on the way". In the picture, Hardik can be seen sitting in the driver's seat, with baby diapers lying on the back seat of his car.

Hardik Pandya had missed international cricket for a long period due to a recurring injury and was set to make his comeback for the national team during the scheduled ODI series against South Africa.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will soon face off when the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in the UAE.