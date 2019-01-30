KL Rahul Named In India A Squad For First Four-Day Game vs England Lions

KL Rahul has had a decent comeback to the cricketing fold after suffering a ban from cricket for making controversial comments on a TV show. After performing decently in the unofficial one-days, Rahul has been selected in the in the India A squad for the first of the two four-day games against England Lions, starting in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 7. According to a BCCI statement, Ankit Bawne was named skipper of the 14-man squad that comprises the likes of pacer Shardul Thakur, who failed to complete his first over in Test cricket against the West Indies after suffering a right adductor tendon injury.

Rahul, who recently came off a suspension along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya for their allegedly sexist comments on a television show, is likely to open the innings for the India A side along with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The squad also comprises Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, K.S. Bharat, Siddhesh Lad and Ricky Bhui. The four-day matches will follow the five-match unofficial one-dayers in which the India A side has taken a 4-0 lead in the four matches played so far. The fifth and final one-dayer will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

India A squad: Ankit Bawne (capt), KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Sharadul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Varun Aaron.

(With IANS inputs)