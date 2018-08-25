 
KL Rahul Meets N'Golo Kante, Makes Him Unhappy For This Reason

Updated: 25 August 2018 12:11 IST

The meeting saw the Indian cricketer KL Rahul exchange views on cricket and football with Chelsea and France star N'Golo Kante.

KL Rahul met star Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante © Instagram

KL Rahul on Saturday met star Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The meeting saw the Indian cricketer exchange views on cricket and football with the French World Cup winner. Rahul is currently on national duty with the Indian cricket team in England while N'Golo Kante plies his trade for London club, Chelsea in the Premier League. An elated Rahul took to Instagram to share his joy but also revealed that Kante was not "really happy" over the fact that he is not a Chelsea fan. "Swipe left to watch me discuss Cricket and Football with the Champion - @nglkante. We spoke about his World Cup Experience, how he started off and made his way up here. He wasn't really happy that I ain't a Chelsea fan though.Really Humble Guy. Respect," KL Rahul said on Instagram.

KL Rahul has been in poor form in the last three Test matches against England. He notched up low scores of 4, 13, 8, 10, 23 and 36 runs in his previous innings.

India, who trail 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England, are scheduled to play their next match on August 30 at Southampton.

KL Rahul was earlier a surprise omission from India's playing XI against England in the third and final ODI at Headingley, Leeds. He was replaced by Dinesh Karthik.

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea, on the other hand have started the Premier League season on a positive note under their new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea will take on Newcastle in an away fixture at the St James' Park on Sunday.

Topics : India Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul N'Golo Kante Cricket
  • KL Rahul exchanged views on cricket and football with Kante
  • KL Rahul has been in poor form in the last three Tests
  • Chelsea have started the Premier League season on a positive note
