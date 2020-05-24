Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Bollywood Actresses React To KL Rahul's "Mind Gone, Hair Gone" Post

Updated: 24 May 2020 15:40 IST

KL Rahul flaunted his new hairdo in his latest Instagram post.

KL Rahul revealed his new look on Instagram. © Instagram

KL Rahul, much like other cricketers in the country, is spending time at home and going by his latest Instagram post, the wicketkeeper-batsman is finding it hard to handle the nationwide lockdown. KL Rahul took to Instagram to flaunt his new hairstyle and he caught the attention of two young Bollywood actresses. "Mind gone, hair gone," Rahul captioned the image. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her debut with 'Guilty', a Netflix movie and Anushka Ranjan, who has done several movies, both reacted to KL Rahul's new hairdo.

mind gone, hair gone

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on

"Laaaahuuullll," Anushka Ranjan said.

"No wayz," Akansha's comment read.

kpn5a2m

Rahul has been quite active on social media during the forced break from cricket and the 28-year-old is keeping his fans entertained by sharing his workout videos and answering a few questions on Twitter.

Recently, Rahul conducted an #AskKL session on Twitter and while answering a question, the Kings XI Punjab skipper gave a hilarious advice to his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

A fan asked Rahul about his thoughts on Chahal's TikTok videos, the wicketkeeper-batsman replied that the leg-spinner should stick to bowling googlies on the field. "I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field," KL Rahul tweeted.

KL Rahul also named AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman.

KL Rahul was slated to lead the Punjab-based franchise in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India postponed the lucrative league indefinitely.

Topics mentioned in this article Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Highlights
  • KL Rahul took to Instagram to reveal his new hairstyle
  • KL Rahul's new hairdo caught the attention of two Bollywood actresses
  • "Mind gone, hair gone," Rahul captioned the post on Instagram
