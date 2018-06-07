KL Rahul Defines 'Bromance And Romance' With This Classy Post

KL Rahul recently attended wedding of India A batsman Mayank Agarwal, who married his long-time girlfriend Aashita Sood. KL Rahul, who finished the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season on a high, on Thursday, posted selfie with Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita. The Indian opener KL Rahul took to Twitter and shared the pictures with a beautiful message. "Bromance and Romance! You're damn lucky @mayankcricket. I promise to be the third wheel always. Congratulations @mayankcricket. Wish you all the happiness as you begin this new journey with Aashita Sood. #AshKaroMayank," KL Rahul's post read.

Rahul looked elegant in turban and waist coat in Agarwal's wedding. Rahul was accompanied with Karnataka fast bowler Ronit More.

Rahul ended the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season on a high. Playing for Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul signed off the tournament in third place in the list of the top run-getters.

The Karnataka opener scored 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and a strike rate of 158.41.

Rahul finished behind only Rishabh Pant and 'Orange Cap' winner and SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson but the opener's average was the best among the top 10. Only Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (75.83) had a better average than the Indian opener.