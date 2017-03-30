KL Rahul Climbs Up The Charts, Reaches Career-High Rank Of 11th

Indian opener impressed during the hosts' 2-1 series win over Australia, smashing two half-centuries in the crucial Dharamsala Test. India went on to win the fourth and deciding Test by eight wickets to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Rahul playing a key role not just in the final Test but the entirety of the series. Rahul's performance helped him climb a whopping 46 places to a career-high rank of 11th in the latest ICC Rankings for Test batsmen. The right-hand batsman had started the series against the Australians in 57th position.

The 24-year-old might not have breached the 100-run barrier but his consistent performances proved crucial to India's cause. Rahul had scores of 64, 10, 90, 51, 67, 60 and 51 not out over four Tests that helped him gain 46 places.

Rahul is now India's third highest-ranked batsman after Cheteshwar Pujara (fourth, down by two places) and Virat Kohli (fifth, down by one place), and is ahead of Ajinkya Rahane (14th, up by three places) and Murali Vijay (34th, down by four places).

In the bowling table, spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have retained the top two bowling spots, while paceman Umesh Yadav has claimed a career-high 21st position following his player of the match performance in the fourth Test.

Umesh took two for 69 and three for 29 in the match, earning him a rise of five places.

In the all-rounders' list, Jadeja replaced Ashwin in the second position to be behind top-ranked Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan. Jadeja took four wickets and scored 63 runs in Dharamsala to walk away with the player of the series award.

Australia captain Steve Smith has successfully defended his number-one position and is currently 61 points ahead of his New Zealand opposite number, Kane Williamson, who has moved up two places to second following his 176 in the Hamilton Test.

Smith had entered the series against India, leading Kohli by 38 points, and finished as the most successful batsman with 499 runs in eight innings.

(With PTI Inputs)