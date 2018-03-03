KL Rahul Celebrates 'Holi 2018' With Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. See Pic

The festival of Holi is all about fun, frolic, colors and merry making, as it's a celebration of everything that's lively and youthful. One of the most important Hindu festivals, Holi is celebrated with much fanfare across the world. While the world celebrated, sportspersons took to Twitter to wish their fans on the occasion of Holi. This particular Holi was a special one for the Indian cricket team as they recently won the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) against South Africa. Cricketer Lokesh Rahul on Saturday shared a picture of him with teammate Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal Pandya covered in colours.

Holi 2018! ?????? A post shared by rahulkl (@rahulkl) on Mar 3, 2018 at 1:06am PST

Rahul played only two matches in the entire tour of South Africa. He featured in two Tests and scored only 30 runs with a very low average of 7.5. The 25-year-old cricketer was not included in the One-day International squad and didn't play in the three-match Twenty20 series in the rainbow nation. The next challenge for him will be Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka where India play a tri-series featuring Bangladesh as the third team.

Hardik Pandya, who played all the matches in the recently-concluded India's tour of South Africa, has been rested for the tri-nation series and will be seen next in the Indian Premier League season 11 starting April 4.

Rangon se mat darna, Rang badalne waaon se darna. Don't be afraid of colours, beware of people changing colours. Wish you a Holi filled with love and harmony #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/jgiJleHrFI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 2, 2018

Let Holi be a happy occasion for all including our animal friends. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/tZUB8ovJiD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi ?????????? play hard but fair????@BrettLee_58 ?? pic.twitter.com/jfxEPPry1T — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) March 2, 2018

Former cricketers have been critical of Hardik's recent performances and ex-India player Roger Binny went on to say that the Baroda cricketer is lucky to be deemed as an all-rounder.

Binny's comments came after Hardik's dismal show in the series against South Africa, where he largely failed with both bat and ball. Apart from his counter-attacking 93-run knock in the opening Test in Cape Town, Hardik could manage scores of 1, 15, 6, 0 and 4 in his next five innings. He claimed just three wickets with the red cherry.