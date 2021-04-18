India and Punjab Kings batsman KL Rahul celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, April 18, and wishes poured in from the cricket community for the Karnataka cricketer. Rahul is currently with Punjab Kings, a team he leads in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. "Happy Birthday KL Rahul. Wishing you success and a great year ahead," wrote India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. "Mirror mirror on the wall, we know he's the KLassiest of 'em all," wrote Punjab Kings in their birthday wish, adding, "Happiest of birthdays to the one and only."

"Here's wishing @klrahul11 - one of the most stylish batsmen going around - a very happy birthday," wrote Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media and posted a highlights video of Rahul's century against England in Pune last month.

Here's wishing @klrahul11 - one of the most stylish batsmen going around - a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia



As he brings in his birthday, let's relive his superb hundred against England https://t.co/y6ak9h5NjR pic.twitter.com/6twfICjQCU — BCCI (@BCCI) April 18, 2021

Rahul's India and former RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal wrote a birthday wish: "Happy birthday bro."

RCB, too, wished their former player on his birthday.

Wishing Indian cricket team and former RCB player KL Rahul a very happy birthday!



We will see you on the field on the th #PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OBDuiT2BaP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2021

Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh and Shreyas Iyer also posted their wishes on social media.

Happy birthday buddy Not on your side tonight though @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/GedtH6YYw0 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 18, 2021

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday bud @klrahul11! Lots of love and blessings! All the best for IPL, take the team to the end — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 18, 2021

Former Karnataka player Dodda Ganesh recalled the time he first saw Rahul on the field and wished the cricketer "loads of runs."

I saw this young boy for the first time in 2009 at the NCA and was impressed by the extra time he'd to play his shots. A few years later he won us a Ranji title and made it to the Indian team and hasn't looked back. Happy birthday, @klrahul11. Wishing you loads of runs #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/siSLodW3Y1 — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 18, 2021

Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday in IPL 2021.