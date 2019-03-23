IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host last year's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in the second match of IPL 2019. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be the first of two matches on Sunday. It was at this venue that SRH knocked KKR out from the IPL last season, going on to lose in the final. KKR enjoy a slight advantage over SRH in the overall head-to-head between these two teams. Both teams are favourites to go through to the playoffs at the end of the season, and so a lot will be on the line. Both KKR and SRH have strong spin bowling departments, and considering the relatively low scoring nature of the Eden Gardens pitch, this encounter could be decided by small margins.