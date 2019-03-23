 
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 23 March 2019 15:29 IST

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: The KKR vs SRH IPL match will be held at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2nd match of IPL 2019. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host last year's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in the second match of IPL 2019. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be the first of two matches on Sunday. It was at this venue that SRH knocked KKR out from the IPL last season, going on to lose in the final. KKR enjoy a slight advantage over SRH in the overall head-to-head between these two teams. Both teams are favourites to go through to the playoffs at the end of the season, and so a lot will be on the line. Both KKR and SRH have strong spin bowling departments, and considering the relatively low scoring nature of the Eden Gardens pitch, this encounter could be decided by small margins.

When is the KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on March 24, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 2 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
