Watch: Angry With Umpire's Decision, Rohit Sharma Hits Stumps With Bat

Updated: 29 April 2019 11:37 IST

Rohit Sharma lost his cool on Sunday during the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash at the Eden Gardens and was fined for his troubles.

Rohit Sharma hit the stumps with his bat after being given out LBW. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma generally has a calm head on his shoulders and rarely shows dissent against an umpiring decision. However, the Mumbai Indians captain lost his cool on Sunday during the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash at the Eden Gardens and was fined for his troubles. Chasing a mammoth target of 233, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12 by Harry Gurney in the fourth over. Rohit Sharma was given out LBW by the umpire but reviewed the decision. Replays showed that the ball was snicking the leg stump with the DRS decision going in favour of 'Umpire's Call'.

If the umpire's decision had been not out, Rohit Sharma would have survived as the 'Umpire's Call' would have stood but that was not the case.

Unhappy with the decision, Rohit Sharma trudged off the field but not before hitting the stumps with his bat, right in front of the umpire standing at the non-striker's end.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, and fans expressed their displeasure at Rohit Sharma's "petulant" behaviour.

Rohit Sharma was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for his troubles. During the hearing with the match referee after the game, Rohit accepted the sanction.

"Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians batsman and captain, was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata," an IPL media advisory read.

"Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

Hardik Pandya's stunning knock of 91 off just 34 balls gave Mumbai Indians a glimmer of hope but other MI players failed to make a meaningful contribution.

In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders snapped their six-match losing streak with the 34-run win and kept their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs.

