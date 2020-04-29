Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Andre Russell Sings Hindi Song, Wows KKR Teammates In Throwback Video. Watch

Updated: 29 April 2020 11:55 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

KKR tweeted a throwback video of Andre Russell entertaining his teammates with his rendition of a hit Bollywood song.

Andre Russell Sings Hindi Song, Wows KKR Teammates In Throwback Video. Watch
Andre Russell's rendition of the hit Bollywood song was appreciated by his KKR teammates. © Twitter

Andre Russell is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Wednesday and the all-rounder was greeted with a special wish from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR posted a throwback video on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday where Andre Russell can be seen singing a hit Bollywood song "Subah hone na de" from the movie 'Desi Boyz'. "#ViralVideo: Watch birthday boy @Russell12A singing Hindi song 'Subah hone na de' Dre Russ is one of them 'Desi Boyz' after all! May you keep entertaining us on and off the field for many years to come! #HappyBirthdayAndre #DreRuss #Bollywood #KolkataKnightRiders #Cricket," KKR captioned the video.

Russell's rendition of the Hindi song was appreciated by his KKR teammates.

Andre Russell was the leading run-getter for KKR in last year's IPL, where the Kolkata-based franchise ended the league stage at fifth position, failing to qualify for the play-offs.

Russell had scored 510 runs in 14 games at an impressive strike rate of over 204.

The all-rounder also chipped in with the ball as he took 11 wickets in the tournament.

Russell was roped in by KKR as cover for Jacques Kallis back in 2014 and he has been an integral part of the team since then.

The 13th edition of the IPL was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing health crisis has affected more than 3 million people worldwide.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Andre Dwayne Russell Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andre Russel is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Wednesday
  • KKR posted a throwback video of Russell singing a hit Bollywood song
  • Russell's rendition of the song was appreciated by his KKR teammates
Related Articles
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Andre Russell Powers West Indies To Series Win Over Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Andre Russell Powers West Indies To Series Win Over Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli Is A "True Champion", Says Andre Russell
Virat Kohli Is A "True Champion", Says Andre Russell
T10 League: Yuvraj Singh Flops As Andre Russells Heroics Help Northern Warriors Beat Maratha Arabians
T10 League: Yuvraj Singh Flops As Andre Russell's Heroics Help Northern Warriors Beat Maratha Arabians
Andre Russell Announces Arrival Of First Baby, Reveals Gender In Style. Watch
Andre Russell Announces Arrival Of First Baby, Reveals Gender In Style. Watch
Jason Mohammed Replaces Andre Russell In West Indies T20 Squad
Jason Mohammed Replaces Andre Russell In West Indies T20 Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.