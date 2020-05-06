Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

KKR CEO Venky Mysore Says Will Evaluate If The Hundred Approaches Us For Investment

Updated: 06 May 2020 12:24 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted as saying by The Telegraph that they would surely be keen to explore investment opportunities in The Hundred.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore Says Will Evaluate If The Hundred Approaches Us For Investment
The Hundred will be 100-balls-per-side format and will be played by eight franchises. © Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore did not entirely rule out the possibility of the popular IPL franchise "evaluating" investment opportunities in England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s ambitious franchise league 'The Hundred', which had to be shelved this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. British newspaper 'The Telegraph' on Tuesday quoted Mysore saying that they would surely be keen to "explore" investment opportunities in The Hundred. 

However the KKR CEO was categorical that at this moment it's nothing more than speculations. 

"I know this story is going around. All I said was 'if we are approached to consider investing in 'The Hundred', we will evaluate it'," Mysore told PTI, reacting to the report in the English daily. 

Owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the two-time IPL champions had in 2015 acquired Caribbean Premier League side Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, who are now known as Trinbago Knight Riders, a winner of successive CPL titles in 2017 and 2018. 

They also had acquired a third team, the Cape Town franchise in Cricket South Africa's Global T20 league which however did not see the light of the day and was cancelled in 2017. 

"We are the biggest brand in IPL and perhaps the only global brand in cricket. So we can understand why leagues around the world would be interested in getting Knight Riders on board," Mysore said. 

A brainchild of the ECB, The Hundred will be 100-balls-per-side format and will be played by eight franchises rather than the established 18 first-class counties. 

It was slated for a July start but only to be pushed till 2021 with ECB grappling in financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, they are slated to incur a loss of over GBP 300 million, if the upcoming season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KKR CEO said they would explore investment opportunities in The Hundred
  • The Hundred will be 100-balls-per-side format
  • It'll be played between 8 teams rather than the 18 first-class counties
Related Articles
This Is What Andre Russell Would Tell Shah Rukh Khan Before His Last IPL Season
This Is What Andre Russell Would Tell Shah Rukh Khan Before His Last IPL Season
Andre Russell Sings Hindi Song, Wows KKR Teammates In Throwback Video. Watch
Andre Russell Sings Hindi Song, Wows KKR Teammates In Throwback Video. Watch
"Sun Will Rise Again," Says KKR Batsman Nitish Rana In Latest Twitter Post
"Sun Will Rise Again," Says KKR Batsman Nitish Rana In Latest Twitter Post
Pat Cummins Says He Is Ready To Play IPL Behind Closed Doors
Pat Cummins Says He Is Ready To Play IPL Behind Closed Doors
Brendon McCullum Says Missing "Carnage Of IPL" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Brendon McCullum Says Missing "Carnage Of IPL" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.