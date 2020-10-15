Veteran sports journalist and commentator Kishore Bhimani died on Thursday in Kolkata. Kishore Bhimani was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on September 14 and was suffering from a number of health complications. According to a media release by the hospital, Bhimani died at 6.25 a.m. following sudden cardiac death. Kishore Bhimani is famously remembered for being on air and calling the 1986 tied Test match between India and Australia in Chennai (then Madras).

Renowned cricket journalist Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kishore Bhimani.

So many memories of #KishoreBhimani but the common thread running through is of a great joie-de-vivre. Fine writer with zest beyond his sport. One of the great figures of Kolkata, not just its sport. Been a privilege to know the family and be friends with Rita and Gautam. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2020

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi also paid tribute to Kishore Bhimani on Twitter.

RIP Kishore Bhimani..he was one of the good Old Fashioned Crkt writer who took Crkt writings like a player who takes to playing...Condolences to his Spouse Rita & Son Gautam.. GodBless All Always.. Fondly. — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 15, 2020

His son Gautam Bhimani, who is also a cricket commentator, is in Mumbai and is expected to reach Kolkata tomorrow for the last rites.