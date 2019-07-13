 
Kiran More Appointed Interim USA Cricket Coach

Updated: 13 July 2019 22:55 IST

The USA Cricket has also appointed former India spinner Sunil Joshi as spin bowling advisor, and Pravin Amre and Kieran Powell as advisors for the batting department.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Kiran More has been appointed the interim coach of the USA cricket team. More will take over from the former coach Pubudu Dassanayake of Sri Lanka, whose contract was to end by March 2019 but was extended to December 2019, resigned due to differences with the USA Cricket board.

Under Dassanayake's tenure, the USA won the ODI status after beating Hong Kong by 84 runs in the World Cricket League Division 2 in April this year. Previously, the USA had gained special ODI status during the Champions Trophy in 2004.

More earlier had served as the chairman of the Indian selection committee and the wicketkeeping-consultant of Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The USA Cricket has also appointed former India spinner Sunil Joshi as spin bowling advisor, and Pravin Amre and Kieran Powell as advisors for the batting department.

