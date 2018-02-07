 
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Star as Afghanistan Win Zimbabwe Series

Updated: 07 February 2018 09:09 IST

Mohammad Nabi top-scored with a 26-ball 45 as Afghanistan finished on 158-9 from their 20 overs despite losing six wickets for 18 runs, with Zimbabwe falling short on 141-5.

Leg spinner Rashid Khan finished with 2-23. © AFP

Rising star Rashid Khan led Afghanistan to a 17-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20 international at Sharjah on Tuesday to wrap up a 2-0 win in the two-match series. Mohammad Nabi top-scored with a 26-ball 45 as Afghanistan finished on 158-9 from their 20 overs despite losing six wickets for 18 runs, with Zimbabwe falling short on 141-5. Nabi had also struck 40 in the opening match which saw Afghanistan win by five wickets on Monday.

Zimbabwe were always behind the rate once 16-year-old spinner Mujeeb Zadran -- who played a starring role in Afghanistan's run to the Under-19 World Cup semi-finals -- took two early wickets to finish with 2-21 in just his second T20 international.

Leg-spinner Khan, 19, was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for $1.41 million in last month's Indian Premier League auction and finished with 2-23.

Afghan captain Asghar Stanikzai held his trump card up his sleeve on Tuesday, not introducing Rashid until the 13th over, and the youngster claimed the crucial wicket of Sikandar Raza for a 26-ball 40 as the Zimbabwe all-rounder was trapped lbw by a googly.

The Africans' last hope was Ryan Burl, but he holed out for 30 off Khan.

The two teams will play a five-match one-day international series starting on February 9, with Afghanistan set to take on India in their maiden Test match at Bangalore in June.

Scores in the second T20 between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in Sharjah on Tuesday:

Afghanistan 158-9 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 45; Tendai Chatara 3-20) v Zimbabwe 141-5 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 40; Mujeeb Zadran 2-21, Rashid Khan 2-23)

Afghanistan win by 17 runs

