 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of India A's Tour Of New Zealand With Injury

Updated: 25 January 2020 19:33 IST

Khaleel Ahmed fractured his left wrist during India A's first unofficial 50-over match against New Zealand A.

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of India A
Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the India A tour of New Zealand. © AFP

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing India A tour against New Zealand 'A' with a fractured wrist. According to a BCCI statement, Khaleel fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A's first unofficial ODI against New Zealand A played at Lincoln on January 22. The pacer had picked up two wickets for 46 runs in the match which India A won by five wickets. "His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour," the BCCI statement added.

"The National Cricket Academy (NCA) will manage his rehabilitation."

New Zealand A won the second unofficial ODI by 29 runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. The third and final unofficial ODI will be played on Sunday.

After that, both the teams will participate in a two-match unofficial Test series beginning January 30.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Khaleel Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Khaleel Ahmed was injured during the first India A-New Zealand A match
  • He fractured his left wrist
  • He has been ruled out of the rest of the India A tour
Related Articles
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls Shikhar Dhawan For Mimicking Akshay Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls Shikhar Dhawan For Mimicking Akshay Kumar
India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmed Concedes 7 Consecutive Fours In T20I, Mercilessly Trolled
India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmed Concedes 7 Consecutive Fours In T20I, Mercilessly Trolled
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed's 'Phone Call' Celebration Will Surely Crack You Up - Watch
Amit Mishra Second Person In IPL History To Be Given Out For Obstructing The Field
Amit Mishra Second Person In IPL History To Be Given Out For Obstructing The Field
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.