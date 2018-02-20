 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Kevin Pietersen's Bold Prediction Over Future Of Test Cricket

Updated: 20 February 2018 21:20 IST

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday made a bold prediction on Test cricket's future and claimed the longest format will be reduced to five out of the 10 members of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kevin Pietersen
Pietersen, who last represented England in 2014, played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs for his country. © AFP

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday made a bold prediction on Test cricket's future and claimed the longest format will be reduced to five out of the 10 members of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Pietersen believes England, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Australia would be the only countries who will be playing Test cricket in the next 10 years. He also said apart from these five, rest will be playing only white ball cricket. The South Africa-born cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: "Here we go - in 10yrs the only cricket Test playing nations will be, England, SA, India, Pakistan & Australia. The rest will all be white ball cricketers! Just remember this tweet! ".

Surprisingly, Pietersen's tweet didn't have West Indies cricket team's name, which dominated Test cricket for more than a decade. West Indies have also won two World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979 under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd.

However, considering West Indies' current performances, it can be easily said that they haven't been impressive. West Indies have beaten minnows Zimbabwe (in 2017) and Bangladesh (2014) but their last victory against a top team came way back in 2008, when they won the five-match Test series 1-0 against England under Chris Gayle's captaincy.

Pietersen, who last represented England in 2014, played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs for his country. He has 8181 runs in ODIs and 4440 runs in Tests under his belt.

Topics : England South Africa India Australia Pakistan Kevin Pietersen Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pietersen made a bold prediction on Test cricket's future
  • Pietersen's tweet didn't have West Indies cricket team's name
  • Pietersen last represented England in 2014
Related Articles
IPL Player Auction 2018: Previous Big England Flops
IPL Player Auction 2018: Previous Big England Flops
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Big Bash League Exit
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Big Bash League Exit
The Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Joe Root With Hilarious Pic, Twitter Slams Post
The Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Joe Root With Hilarious Pic, Twitter Slams Post
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.