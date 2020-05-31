Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram to share a video in which the former England batsman can be seen performing a magic trick. In the video, Kevin Pietersen puts a ring on his eye that suddenly disappears and comes out of his mouth. "#magic #tiktok," Kevin Pietersen captioned the video on Instagram. Pietersen, much like other cricketers around the world, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Like Warner, Pietersen too has joined the TikTok bandwagon and the 39-year-old keeps coming up with hilarious videos on social media to keep his fans entertained during this lockdown period.

On Saturday, Kevin Pietersen posted another trick video on Instagram where the former cricketer gives the impression that his hand is detached from his body.

As cricket, much like other sports, has taken a back seat due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, current and former cricketers have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans across the globe entertained through various means, including funny videos on social media.

Pietersen's foray into the world of TikTok became more special when Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman posted a video of him dancing to one his songs.

In that video, Pietersen can be seen dancing on AR Rahman's famous Tamil song 'Ottagathai Kattiko' from 1993 film Gentleman.

Apart from sharing videos on the popular video-sharing platform, Pietersen has also conducted several Instagram live sessions with prominent cricketers from around the world.

Pietersen interviewed the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma among other stars.