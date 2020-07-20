Chelsea's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday provided Kevin Pietersen, a die-hard Chelsea fan, with a chance to finally have a dig at former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, whose favourite football club is Manchester United. The two former players have engaged in friendly banters on numerous occasions in the past. Before Sunday's match, Yuvraj had all the bragging rights owing to Chelsea suffering three consecutive defeats to Manchester United this season across competitions. However, Frank Lampard's side took revenge in some fashion as they completely outclassed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United at Wembley.

Teasing Yuvraj after Chelsea's win, Pietersen tweeted: "Hi, @YUVSTRONG12- you ok mate?!". Yuvraj's response truly reflected the sentiments of every Manchester United fan as he wrote: " Haha no mate I'm not I'm hurting".

Haha no mate I'm not I'm hurting — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2020

Pietersen was in no mood to end the conversation then and there and even took a dig at Yuvraj's interview which he had conducted with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The former England batsman even invited Yuvraj to join him for a Champions League game.

Hmmm let's see we never give up @ManUtd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2020

"Just checking. Lots of talk a few weeks ago. Just checking you still wanted to chat?! Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime," Pietersen asked Yuvraj.

Having lost all the bragging right this time around, Yuvraj simply replied: "Hmmm let's see we never give up @ManUtd".

While the two cricketers stopped their conversation there, the fans of the respective clubs engaged in heated arguments on Twitter, with Manchester United fans posting how their side still lead 3-1 in head-to-head stats as far as the season is concerned.

With Chelsea and Manchester United both fighting for a top-four finish to secure themselves a Champions League berth, fans of both the clubs presented stats and list of remaining fixtures, to remind their rivals how they are more likely to secure a place in the European competition.

In Sunday's game, Olivier Giroud scored just before the half-time whistle to give Chelsea the lead. While everyone expected Manchester United, who have been in tremendous form off late, to bounce back after the break, things took a turn for the worse as Mason Mount pounced on an awful pass by a United player near the half-way mark to double their lead just a minute inside second-half.

Mount also got a helping hand from United keeper David de Gea who failed to grab the ball properly, despite getting both hands to it.

De Gea's goalkeeping once again came under scrutiny when Chelsea got their third goal of the match, which was an own goal coming off Harry Maguire's boot and beating the Spaniard at his near post.

Bruno Fernandes converted the spot-kick in the 85th minute but until then all was over for Manchester United.