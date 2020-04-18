Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen Trolls MS Dhoni, Fans Remind Him Not To Mess With Ex-India Captain

Updated: 18 April 2020 18:55 IST

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been very active on social media over the past few days

Kevin Pietersen Trolls MS Dhoni, Fans Remind Him Not To Mess With Ex-India Captain
Kevin Pietersen posted a throwback picture of himself with MS Dhoni. © Twitter

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Saturday and posted a throwback picture with former India captain MS Dhoni. In the picture, Kevin Pietersen can be seen suggesting something to MS Dhoni. "Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy," Pietersen captioned the picture while taking a cheeky dig at Team India and MS Dhoni. Soon after the former England batsman tweeted the picture, fans flooded his post with replies and a few even reminded him not to mess with MS Dhoni. 

"Oh my Pieter... never mess with dhoni," a fan said. 

Another fan came up with a unique record and reminded Pietersen that all of his ducks in the ODI format have come against India.

"Interestingly all 7 ducks of Kevin Pietersen in one day cricket has come against India :)," a fan wrote. 

"Even part timer virat kohli also has your wicket," another fan joined in.

Pietersen, much like other sports personalities, is spending time at home as the world battles against the coronavirus. 

Kevin Pietersen, 39, has used his time at home to connect with cricketers on social media and entertained his fans with fun-filled Instagram live sessions. 

The right-handed batsman caught up with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and talked about various aspects such as the COVID-19 Pandemic, IPL 2020 among others. 

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed indefinitely.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen posted a throwback picture of himself with MS Dhoni
  • In his tweet, Pietersen took a cheeky dig at MS Dhoni and Team India
  • Fans reminded former England batsman not to mess with MS Dhoni
Related Articles
Kuldeep Yadav Recalls MS Dhoni Losing His Cool For The First Time In 20 Years
Kuldeep Yadav Recalls MS Dhoni Losing His Cool For The First Time In 20 Years
"Salman Khan Or MS Dhoni?": Kedar Jadhav Picks His Favourite Superstar
"Salman Khan Or MS Dhoni?": Kedar Jadhav Picks His Favourite Superstar
MS Dhoni Is "The Best Finisher In The Game": Faf Du Plessis
MS Dhoni Is "The Best Finisher In The Game": Faf Du Plessis
MS Dhoni Has "A Lot Of Cricket Left In Him" Says Mohammad Kaif
MS Dhoni Has "A Lot Of Cricket Left In Him" Says Mohammad Kaif
MS Dhoni Believes He Who Panics Last Wins The Game, Says Michael Hussey
MS Dhoni Believes He Who Panics Last Wins The Game, Says Michael Hussey
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.