Kevin Pietersen Trolls Himself On Virat Kohli's "Therapeutic" Cover Drive Tweet

Updated: 04 November 2019 16:18 IST

Kevin Pietersen had a superb response to Virat Kohli's post, leaving followers in splits.

Kevin Pietersen Trolls Himself On Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli will turn 31 on Tuesday. © BCCI/File Photo

Kevin Pietersen had cricket fans in splits with a hilarious reply on a tweet by Indian captain Virat Kohli, in which he claimed that "a good cover drive is therapeutic". Along with the caption, Virat Kohli had tweeted a picture of himself smashing a cover drive. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was quick to accept that he was not as good as Virat Kohli when it comes to hitting a pleasing cover drive. Kevin Pietersen replied to Virat Kohli's tweet: "I think all my cover drives went through mid-wicket!"

The fans loved the humble yet funny reply by Pietersen and flooded Twitter with pictures, videos and description of some of the flawless shots ever played by the former England batsman.

The 39-year-old South Africa-born batsman represented England in 104 Test matches, 136 One-day Internationals and 37 T20 internationals, before being sacked in the aftermath of the 2013-14 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Kohli recently led India to a clean sweep in the three-match Test series against South Africa at home. It was a record 11th consecutive home series win for India.

The right-handed batsman, who will turn 31 on Tuesday, has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series with Bangladesh as part of workload management.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma failed to lead India to a victory in the first T20I against Bangladesh amid air pollution in Delhi on Sunday.

The second T20I will be played in Rajkot on Thursday, while Nagpur will host the third and final match of the series on November 10.

Kohli will return to the field when India begin their two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting November 14 in Indore.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
