Kevin Pietersen Trolls Donald Trump For His Speech, Gets Roasted Himself

Updated: 03 October 2017 09:47 IST

Kevin Pietersen didn't think too much of the American President's speech.

Kevin Pietersen had to face Twitter's fury after his comments about President Donald Trump. © AFP

At least 59 people were killed and over 500 were wounded when a gunman opened fire at an open air concert in Las Vegas, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Condemning the massacre as an "act of pure evil", President Donald Trump, in televised remarks, said, "In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one - and it always has." However, there was one person who didn't think too much of the American President's speech. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, in a tweet, slammed Trump. Only, it was the cricketer and not the US President who had to face Twitter's fury this time.

Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote: "Just seen #Trumps speech. What a complete TIT! Poor America! Poor World!"

While some backed Pietersen's statement, others took him to the cleaners.

The shooting, just the latest in a string that have played out across the United States over recent years, sparked a renewed outcry from some lawmakers about the pervasiveness of guns in the United States.

Pietersen had suffered a similar fate when he called the English Ashes team that will face Australia in November as 'horrendous'. English fans didn't take the criticism lying down and berated Pietersen's post by calling him "bitter".

