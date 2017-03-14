Kevin Pietersen Tries To Troll Manchester United Midfielder But Gets Trolled Instead

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is a known Chelsea FC fan and was in high spirits before the start of the FA Cup quarter-finals between the runaway Premier League leaders and Manchester United. The middle-order batsman thought it was an opportune time to take a dig at United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and tweeted, "Thumbs up for Fellaini winning another raffle here at @ChelseaFC this eve!." However, twitterati were not amused and decided to turn the tables on the South African-born cricketer.
The English cricketer, who was present at Stamford Bridge for the FA Cup quarter-final between Antonio Conte's men and Jose Mourinho's side, wrote the caption and put a picture of himself wearing a khaki coloured jacket.
Thumbs up for Fellaini winning another raffle here at @ChelseaFC this eve! pic.twitter.com/f4P38meB5C— KP (@KP24) March 13, 2017
It was pretty much a massacre after that as Twitter users brutally trolled Pietersen for his outfit.
Here are some of the funniest ones:
@KP24 @ChelseaFC awful awful jacket.— Ed Hall (@edhallisaway) March 13, 2017
@KP24 @ChelseaFC won that suit in a raffle by the looks of it..— Dan Stephens (@Danny_Steves91) March 13, 2017
@KP24 @ChelseaFC Good to see you've raided the BBC costume department wardrobe. #hidihi pic.twitter.com/BcqHJeudQO— MC Squared (@MelbourneManc) March 13, 2017
@KP24 @ChelseaFC straight red that......— Martin Henry (@Martinhenry42) March 13, 2017
@KP24 @ChelseaFC woeful dress sense. My 70 plus dad dresses better than that— George Walters (@Walters77George) March 13, 2017
@KP24 @ChelseaFC Inspector Gadget called, wants his jacket back! pic.twitter.com/aqwajRIr0S— Mark Wilson (@Willo79) March 13, 2017
Pietersen at least had something to cheer about as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to join Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the FA Cup last four.
Midfielder N'Golo Kante scored the only goal of the quarter-final as Chelsea dominated the match after the Red Devils had been reduced to 10 men following Ander Herrera's sending off.