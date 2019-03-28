Kevin Pietersen Tries His Hand At Gully Cricket, Take A Look

Cricket is more than a game in India, it's a way of life. Student life is almost unimaginable without an evening match in the streets. The craze is such that almost every kid in the country has grown up playing 'gully' cricket. The unavailability of good pitches and stadiums mostly leads to every street, road, garden, backyard, park, beach becoming playgrounds. India's obsession with 'gully' cricket is such that one can find people of any age playing it. In order to get a first-hand experience, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who is in the country as a commentator for the ongoing 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stopped by to play cricket with some kids in Bengaluru. "Just stopped on the side of the road to play gulley cricket in Bangalore. Always wanted to do it! Today I did it!," Pietersen posted on Twitter.