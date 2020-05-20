Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Kevin Pietersen Thankful That COVID-19 Made "Awkward Greetings" Rituals A Thing Of The Past

Updated: 20 May 2020 16:18 IST

Kevin Pietersen found a bight side to the coronavirus pandemic as it got rid of all awkward greetings.

Kevin Pietersen shaking hands with India skipper Virat Kohli. © Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many countries across globe to seal their borders and implement a nationwide lockdown, leaving people locked inside their houses. Whoever you ask, will only curse the virus for disrupting their lives, and rightly so, as it is hard to find any silver-lining amid this global pandemic. But former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was of different opinion. The cricketer-turned-commentator on Wednesday took to Twitter to thank the novel coronavirus for making "awkward greetings" rituals, like kissing on cheek or shaking hand, a thing of past.

"The one thing I'll thank Covid for, is NO MORE of those awkward greetings. One kiss on a cheek, or two, or 3, like in Europe etc etc. And the handshake for NO REASON! They're GONE!," Pietersen tweeted.

Pietersen was born in South Africa but represented England at the international level and went on to play over 104 Tests, 136 One-day Internationals and 37 Twenty20 Internationals.

During the lockdown, Pietersen has been conducting many live sessions on different social media platforms and during one such session, he was asked to pick between Indian skipper Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith by fellow-commentator Pommie Mbangwa.

Pietersen, without even batting an eyelid, picked Kohli over Smith, even going on to say that the former Australia captain "doesn't even come close" to the Indian superstar.

"Kohli, hands down. Freakshow. His record chasing, winning games for India with the amount of pressure he consistently lives under, Smith doesn't even come close," said the former England batsman.

