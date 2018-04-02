Kevin Pietersen Surprises Fans, Tweets A Heart-Warming Post In Hindi

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday expressed his happiness at the increase in population of one-horned rhinos in India's Kaziranga National Park. Interestingly, former England captain's message was written in Hindi, which caught everyone's attention. "Yeh bohut achi Khabar hai, isse Padne ke liye mein bohut Khush hoon, india mein appse bohut pyar karta hoon aur aapke jaanwaro se bhi bohut pyar karta hoon. @sorai2018 aapke sabhi pyaare jaanwaro se pratibrad hai. Hum rhinos se suruwatt kar rahe hai. Mein bohut khush hoon," Pietersen's tweet read.

Yeh bohut achi Khabar hai, isse Padne ke liye mein bohut Khush hoon, india mein appse bohut pyar karta hoon aur aapke jaanwaro se bhi bohut pyar karta hoon. @sorai2018 aapke sabhi pyaare jaanwaro se pratibrad hai. Hum rhinos se suruwatt kar rahe hai. Mein bohut khush hoon. pic.twitter.com/VUDlaJja0s — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 2, 2018

This was not the first time when a foreign cricketer posted a message in Hindi.

In October last year, New Zealand's Ross Taylor showcased his talent in Hindi as he was involved in a funny conversation with former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Taylor replied in Hindi after Sehwag congratulated the New Zealander by calling him 'Darji' as he named Taylor. "Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders," wrote Sehwag's tweet.

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

"Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali," was the unexpected response from Taylor.

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017