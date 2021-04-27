Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday suggested a radical change to add "real excitement" to Twenty20 cricket and make it even more appealing. Taking to Twitter, Pietersen suggested that the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should consider awarding 12 runs for a six that travels beyond 100 metres and he even went on to explain the benefits of implementing this new rule. In a separate tweet, Pietersen said it will ensure that no match is over until it's actually over, with chasing teams always having a chance of turning things around with a massive hit. He further added that broadcasters can utilise it to generate additional revenue by sponsoring such shots.

"I want an addition to the rules in T20 cricket! Or, @englandcricket can do it in the 100. If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100m, I want a 12 awarded! @ICC," Pietersen tweeted.

"The pluses for a 12, for a shot that travels over 100m: 1. No game is really over till it's over. 2. It adds real excitement. 3. Broadcasters have new equations around possibilities of 12s being hit. 4. New revenue stream as they can be sponsored. Watch this space...!" wrote Pietersen explaining the rationale behind his suggestion.

Naturally, Pietersen's suggestion raised several eyebrows, especially the bowlers who would have nothing to gain from the rule. Replying on Petersen's tweet, former England fast bowler Darren Gough asked: "Do you have no feelings for how this makes a bowler feel? Going for a 12", to which Pietersen replied: "None at all!"

Gough even got support from former England pacer Ryan Sidebottom who asked Pietersen if he had no sympathy for the bowlers.

While fans love watching batsmen hit long sixes, most of them were not happy with Pietersen's suggestion and rejected it thoroughly.