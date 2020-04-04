Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen Shares Hilarious Video, Leaves Fans In Splits. Watch

Updated: 04 April 2020 16:03 IST

Kevin Pietersen posted a funny video on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy.

Kevin Pietersen Shares Hilarious Video, Leaves Fans In Splits. Watch
Kevin Pietersen has been very active on social media over the past few days. © Instagram

Kevin Pietersen, former England batsman, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a hilarious video that left fans in splits. In the video, a person, in full cricket kit inside a room, can be seen playing a defensive shot and then jumping on to a treadmill to run a single. "Whoever this is...GENIUS! Just been sent it on WhatsApp," Kevin Pietersen captioned the video on Instagram. Kevin Pietersen has been very active on social media over the past few days and recently he has interviewed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Instagram.

On Thursday, Pietersen caught up with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The duo began the much-anticipated chat by discussing the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pietersen then asked Kohli where he got his nickname "Chiku" from and the Indian captain revealed, "I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007 I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ears stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic book Champak."

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill.

Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon, UEFA Champions League and other major sporting events are either cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29 but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the tournament to April 15 as a precautionary measure On March 13.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen posted a funny video on Instagram
  • On Thursday, Pietersen caught up with his former RCB teammate Kohli
  • Virat revealed where he got his nickname "Chiku" from
Related Articles
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
Haircuts To Horses: India Cricketers Make Most Of Coronavirus Lockdown
Haircuts To Horses: India Cricketers Make Most Of Coronavirus Lockdown
Virat Kohli Talks To Kevin Pietersen About Coronavirus Lockdown, MS Dhoni, RCB And Lowest Point
Virat Kohli Talks To Kevin Pietersen About Coronavirus Lockdown, MS Dhoni, RCB And Lowest Point
Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen To Go Live On Instagram On April 2
Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen To Go Live On Instagram On April 2
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.