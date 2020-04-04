Kevin Pietersen Shares Hilarious Video, Leaves Fans In Splits. Watch

Kevin Pietersen , former England batsman, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a hilarious video that left fans in splits. In the video, a person, in full cricket kit inside a room, can be seen playing a defensive shot and then jumping on to a treadmill to run a single. "Whoever this is...GENIUS! Just been sent it on WhatsApp," Kevin Pietersen captioned the video on Instagram. Kevin Pietersen has been very active on social media over the past few days and recently he has interviewed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Instagram.

On Thursday, Pietersen caught up with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The duo began the much-anticipated chat by discussing the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pietersen then asked Kohli where he got his nickname "Chiku" from and the Indian captain revealed, "I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007 I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ears stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic book Champak."

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill.

Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon, UEFA Champions League and other major sporting events are either cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29 but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the tournament to April 15 as a precautionary measure On March 13.