Kevin Pietersen Says Test Cricket Remains Supreme Form Of The Game

Updated: 13 June 2018 09:44 IST

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen became the first non-Indian cricketer to deliver the MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture.

Kevin Pietersen Says Test Cricket Remains Supreme Form Of The Game
Kevin Pietersen also backed handsome pay for cricketers featuring in the five-day games. © Twitter

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday said that five-day Test cricket still remains the supreme form of the game despite the rise of the shortest format of the game -- Twenty20. With the longest form of the game witnessing a drop in viewership, Pietersen, speaking at the 6th MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture, suggested some ideas to reinvent Test cricket and make it a 'spectacle'. The 37-year-old also became the first non-Indian cricketer to deliver the lecture. "Having played every form of cricket in every corner of the cricketing globe, I remain 100 percent convinced that the five-day Test remains the supreme form of the game," Pietersen said.

"Let's make Test cricket a spectacle. Garnish it with colour and fireworks. Fill the grounds. Play in the evenings. Give the umpires microphones to broadcast to the spectators," Pietersen opined.

"Allow sledging -- as long as it remains the right side of the line. Communicate better with the fans," he remarked.

Meanwhile, appreciating the shortest format of the game Pietersen said, "20-20 provides the thrill, the noise, the speed and no little genius. It has taken fielding to a new level and has redefined batting."

However, he also backed handsome pay for cricketers featuring in the five-day games, which would give them financial security.

"Ensure that they (cricketers) are paid as well over five days as they are over five hours of 20-20 cricket. You can't blame a player for seeking financial security through his or her sporting talent," Pietersen, who featured in 104 Tests for England, said.

(with IANS inputs)

Topics : England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Cricket
