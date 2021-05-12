Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reckons that if England's star players stand together, they will participate in the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 whenever it is rescheduled. Soon after the 14th edition of the IPL was postponed indefinitely, reports emerged that England players might not play in the remaining part of the T20 tournament due to their packed international schedule. Pietersen took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that when he went up against England (and played in the IPL) he was alone but this time, it is England's best branded players all together and if they stand together, they can play in the lucrative league.

It's going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it's best players to play IPL, if it's rescheduled.

When I went up against ENG, I was alone.

This time, it's all their best branded players!

If they stand together, they'll play IPL! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 12, 2021

"It's going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it's best players to play IPL, if it's rescheduled. When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it's all their best branded players! If they stand together, they'll play IPL," Pietersen tweeted.

On Tuesday, Pietersen posted a tweet in Hindi to express solidarity with India during the deadly second wave of COVID-19 that has ravaged the country.

Pietersen was associated with the official broadcasters of the IPL as a commentator before the tournament had to indefinitely postponed due to several positive Covid cases within the team bio-bubbles.

Two Kolkata Knight Riders players and one each from Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19 in successive days which forced the BCCI and IPL Governing Council to postpone the T20 tournament with immediate effect.

Promoted

It is still unclear whether the BCCI will be able to find a window to complete the truncated season.

The BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has already mentioned that India will not host the remaining part of IPL 2021 due to "organisational hazards" like 14-day quarantine among others.