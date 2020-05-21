The coronavirus lockdown has deprived people of many things and people are finding it difficult to keep themselves entertained. A majority of sporting events, one of the major sources of entertainment, have also faced the brunt of this global pandemic. Cricketers like David Warner and Kevin Pietersen have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans across the globe entertained through various means, including their TikTok videos . Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a trick video. In the video, Pietersen gives the impression that his neck has detached from his body and his head is sliding down staircase on its own, with his rest of the body part stationary at one position. "Anyone else lost their head during #lockdown?!?!" Pietersen captioned the video.

Don't believe us. See for yourself:

While it is hard to find any silver lining to the global pandemic, Pietersen found a bright side to COVID-19.

The cricketer-turned-commentator on Wednesday thanked the novel coronavirus for making "awkward greetings" rituals, like kissing on cheek or shaking hand, a thing of past.

"The one thing I'll thank Covid for, is NO MORE of those awkward greetings. One kiss on a cheek, or two, or 3, like in Europe etc etc. And the handshake for NO REASON! They're GONE!" Pietersen tweeted.

During this lockdown, Pietersen has been conducting many live sessions on different social media platforms and during one such interaction, he was asked to pick between Indian skipper Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith by fellow-commentator Pommie Mbangwa.

Pietersen, without even batting an eyelid, picked Kohli over Smith, even going on to say that the former Australia captain "doesn't even come close" to the Indian superstar.

"Kohli, hands down. Freakshow. His record chasing, winning games for India with the amount of pressure he consistently lives under, Smith doesn't even come close," said the former England batsman.