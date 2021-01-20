Former England captain Kevin Pietersen issued a friendly warning to India on the upcoming tour of England to India for four Tests and limited-overs internationals. In a tweet referring to India's Test series win in Australia on Tuesday, Pietersen wrote: "India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai (This is a historic win, you must celebrate because it has been achieved despite all obstacles). LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein (However, the real challenge comes your way in a few weeks as England are touring, and you have to beat them at home). Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (Be careful, refrain from celebrating too much in the coming two weeks)."

Riding on Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89, Shubman Gill's fluent 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara's patient 56, India on Tueaday chased down their third highest total to win a Test.

India overhauled the target of 328 runs set by Australia with less than four overs remaining in the final day's play to win the last Test of the four-match series at The Gabba, Brisbane and with it the series 2-1.

It was India's second consecutive Test series win in Australia and only the second on Australian soil.

India now return home after a nearly three-month-long tour and get ready to face England in four Tests starting February 5 with the first game in Chennai.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annouced the India squad for the first two Tests.

Captain Virat Kohli returned the side after a paternity leave that saw him sit out of the last three Australia Tests. Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma returned to the squad as well.

The Tests will be followed by five T20 Internationals, all in Ahmedabad, and three One-day Internationals in Pune.