Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is quite active on social media, especially during this coronavirus lockdown. Joining a long list of cricketers , Pietersen recently started posting fun videos on Tik Tok. His videos have become quite a rage on social media and that too in a short span of time. One of his videos, which is doing rounds on social media, shows him dancing on AR Rahman's famous Tamil song Ottagathai Kattiko from 1993 film Gentleman. In the beginning of video, he acts as if he is trying to gauge the beat but moments later starts shaking his legs in free spirit. Music maestro AR Rahman came across Pietersen's video and couldn't resist himself from sharing it.

Earlier in the day, Pietersen had posted another hilarious Tik Tok video which became quite a hit among his followers.

Apart from making videos for the popular video-sharing platform, Pietersen has also conducted several Instagram live sessions with many cricketers from around the world.

Last month, Pietersen and Indian skipper Virat Kohli interacted during one such live session where they discussed topics ranging from the situation of the coronavirus in their respective countries to the IPL memories they have shared while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The right-handed batsman has been one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of the game. Pietersen has played 104 Test matches for England and has managed to score 8,181 runs at an average of 47.28 and also has 23 Test centuries to his name.

In ODIs, Kevin Pietersen featured in 136 matches for England and smashed 4,440 runs at an average of 40.73 and a strike rate of 86.58, with the help of nine centuries.

Pietersen played 37 T20Is and scored 1,176 runs in the shortest format of the game. He averaged 37.93 and had a healthy strike rate of 141.51 with the highest score of 79.